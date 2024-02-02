Go urges unified approach instead of cha-cha

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the need for the government to prioritize the welfare of underprivileged Filipinos, advocating for a concerted effort from all pillars of government to surmount the country’s economic hurdles.

This comes as the country missed its GDP target for 2023, growing by 5.6 percent, which is below the government’s target of 6 percent to 7 percent.

In an ambush interview on Thursday after aiding displaced workers in Quezon, Nueva Ecija, Go supported the Senate’s continued focus on legislation to boost the nation’s economy and protect the welfare of the poor.

Highlighting the divisive nature of the ongoing Charter change debate, he urged both houses of Congress as well as the executive to focus efforts on addressing more pressing matters affecting ordinary Filipinos.

Touching briefly on the proposed People’s Initiative, Go emphasized the critical role of the Senate in the legislative process, particularly in the context of the recent proposal for the Senate and the House of Representatives to vote jointly as a constituent assembly on constitutional amendments.

He argued against this, maintaining that it would diminish the Senate’s mandate of ensuring checks and balances in legislation. He stressed the importance of the bicameral system as enshrined in the Constitution as part of the essential structure of Philippine government.

Reaffirming his commitment to serving the Filipino people, Go vows to work tirelessly, dedicating his efforts to the welfare of the less fortunate. He likewise appealed for an end to political bickering and a renewed focus on the sworn duty of government officials to serve the populace.