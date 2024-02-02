First Lady, DSWD chief hand over symbolic checks to social pension benes

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian hand over the symbolic checks for the increased P1,000 Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens during the ceremonial payout on Friday (2 February) at the DSWD Central Office.

The ceremonial payout is part of the Department’s 73rd Founding Anniversary closing rites and marks the start of the implementation of the increased pension for indigent seniors.

Joining the First Lady and the DSWD chief during the ceremonial payout are Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez, Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul D. Ledesma, and Field Office National Capital RegionRegional Director, Atty. Michael Joseph J. Lorico.