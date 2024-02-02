Feline felony

Security guard Rene Ogardo of Quezon City is a true blue cat lover. He takes care not only of one but 14 cats at home.

Ogardo rescued the cats as he wants them to be loved and sheltered in gratitude to a cat that once saved his family’s life. Recalling the incident, he said the cat sniffed leaking cooking gas and alerted his family that prevented a fire from breaking out.

“If not for that cat, my house and our compound would have been gutted. That’s one of the reasons why I love stray cats,” Ogardo said, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

When one of his cats recently went missing, Ogardo posted a photo of the cat on social media and an offer of P1,000 to anyone who would find it. He also appealed to whoever would find or keep the cat, which had a tag named Lomeng on it, not to harm it.

Meanwhile, another pet lover’s unusual cat had a different kind of pampering.

A video of the Thai woman’s feline riding in a white Bentley sedan around the resort town of Pattaya went viral, drawing more than 2.6 million views, Nelnewsasia.com reported.

Unfortunately, Sawangjit Kosoognern was later arrested by police.

In a Facebook post, the Central Investigation Bureau announced that Kosoognern had been charged with breaking environmental and natural resources laws.

The pet owner who bought the animal for 250,000 baht did not have a permit to possess a lion cub, violating the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act 2019.

Kosoognern faces a fine of 100,000 baht and one year of jail time.

The Bentley owner, a Sri Lankan who allowed the illegal cub to stay at his rented home, did not escape punishment.

The national parks and wildlife department said he was deported.