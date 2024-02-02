Airspeed sees 50% growth for 2024

Despite challenges, Airspeed, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corporation, said they are eyeing to grow an ambitious 50 percent for this year, measured by the transactions that they had in 2023.

“We are growing our hubs, expanding our presence in the Visayas and Mindanao,” said Rosemarie Rafael, chairperson and president of the Airspeed Group.

Rafael said the Airspeed Group, a proud Filipino logistics company providing end-to-end solutions, is poised to achieve an exceptional 2024, despite facing challenges in the market last year, taking proactive measures to position itself for growth in the Year of the Dragon.

This will be started by creating an environment that promotes continuous personal development and a customer-centric service culture.

"We are looking forward to an exceptional year for Airspeed in 2024 - One mind, one heart, one vision for Airspeed," said Rosemarie Rafael, Chairperson and President of Airspeed Group.

For this year, Rafael said they are setting up new hubs in Baclaran, Pasay City; Cavite; Lucena City in Quezon; Parañaque City; Palawan; and Baguio City.

“This will enable Airspeed to offer its customers better service and competitive pricing. Other traditional services such as customs clearance, warehousing, and specialized logistics for various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, retail, and automotive are continuously being offered, which has helped Airspeed grow its market share.

In November 2023, Rafael announced that her company is investing P100 million to widen its penetration in the Visayas and Mindanao region using Cebu as its focal point, providing more jobs to Filipinos, including in-house and contractual riders, office staff, and other professionals in the said region.

To date, Airspeed operates 14 warehouses here and abroad.

SM Investments Corp. took control of AIC Group of Companies Holding Corp. (Airspeed) in 2022, taking a 51 percent share and making Airspeed its subsidiary.

Committed to Building Better Lives

The company aims to provide more opportunities for its employees to develop leadership skills at all levels of the organization.

Customer satisfaction remains a top priority, focusing on providing high-quality services.

To achieve these goals, the company has implemented various training programs, such as a leadership development course for employees who are interested in developing their leadership skills, soft-skills training programs in effective communication, problem-solving, and decision-making, and technical skills training program, which is essential for employees to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Overall, Airspeed Group is committed to investing in its employees and providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

By focusing on leadership development, customer satisfaction, and collaboration, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success in 2024.

Committed to Helping Grow Businesses

Rafael said 2024 is expected to be the year of the global economy's recovery. In the post-pandemic recovery era, economies have started to reopen, and trade has slowly picked up, so Airspeed is expected to benefit from the increasing demand.

Another factor contributing to Airspeed's success is the continued growth of e-commerce sales worldwide.

Airspeed started offering e-Commerce Fulfillment to enable e-Commerce businesses to meet logistics requirements.