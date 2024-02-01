Road to aid in waste management completed in Cagayan

The Department of Public Works and Highways finished a local road project in Sta. Teresita, Cagayan, which provides sanitation workers with easy access to landfills.

The completed two-way road in Barangay Dungeg measures 1.2 kilometers, can accommodate large vehicles, and is expected to enhance waste management in Sta. Rita.

“The access road is expected to expedite the transportation of waste materials to the landfill while minimizing the environmental impact in the surrounding area,” said DPWH Cagayan First District Engineer Oscar G. Gumiran. “The completion of the project underscores the DPWH commitment to support local communities in their environmental and infrastructure needs.”

The road project was constructed under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, valued at P19.7 million.