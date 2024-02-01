Public role vital vs illegal drugs

ILOILO CITY — The Police Regional Office 6 stressed on Wednesday that information from the public boosts various anti-drug operations in Iloilo and Western Visayas as a whole.

PRO-6 Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit team leader Capt. Glen Soliman disclosed that they have instructions for a continuous and tightened campaign against illegal drugs.

“It so happens that the public is vigilant. Before, they had fears, now they are willing to help us by giving information, which is very important because that is where we start our validation,” Soliman said.

The RPDEU is one of the police units awarded with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan during the 33rd Philippine National Police Foundation Day at Camp Crame on Monday for the successful operation that resulted in the arrest of one high-value individual and the confiscation of at least six kilograms of shabu worth P40.8 million in Janiuay, Iloilo, on 17 December 2023.

It was bestowed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the guest of honor during the celebration, joined by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Soliman said as long as there are consumers and a source, there is always an attempt to smuggle the illegal substance into Iloilo, adding that those apprehended during their various operations are not organized.

He stressed that they only serve as facilitators trusted by their source like in the case of the operation in January.

“It won’t stay longer with them. They are also in charge of the distribution of the illegal item,” Soliman said.