PEZA’s January investment approvals hit P2.21-B

The opening of 2024 was a milestone for the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, as it posted a total of P2.21 billion in approved investments, as revealed in its Board and Executive Committee Board Meeting in the Baguio City Economic Zone last 27 January 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, PEZA said the Board approved a total of P2.21 billion in investments, generating $69.62 million in exports and 1,337 direct jobs, from 12 new and expansion projects, including 7 ecozone export enterprises, 4 IT enterprises, and 1 facilities enterprise.

“We are proud to have closed more than P2 billion worth of investments in the first month of 2024, and confident of securing more investments which are already in PEZA’s pipeline and waiting for approval in the coming months,” said PEZA director general Tereso Panga.

Moreover, he said these new and expansion projects will be located in Cavite Economic Zone, Cavite Technopark – Special Economic Zone, Laguna Technopark, Lima Technology Center – SEZ, Carmelray Industrial Park II – SEZ, Laguna Technopark Annex – SEZ, First Philippine Industrial Park, Giga Tower Bridgetowne IT Park in Quezon City, Southwoods Mall in Laguna City, Panorama Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and Jazz IT Center in Makati City.

For the full-year 2023, PEZA posted a 24.8 percent spike in approved investments, posting P175.709 billion surpassing its P140.7 billion registered in 2022.