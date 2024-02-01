Ninja Van delivered 18-M parcels in 2023

The growing e-commerce in the country is a welcome development for Ninja Van Philippines as its country manager on Wednesday disclosed that the tech-enabled logistics company delivered 18 million parcels in 2023.

“18 million is a big number and we are continuously growing and expanding across the nation. And we are happy that the growth of e-commerce is continuing. Year-on-year, we are growing, including our network,” Vin Perez, country head of Ninja Van Philippines, said in a recent television interview.

Perez said NVP has roughly 8,000 workers, including drivers, servicing its 400 stations.

“We have 20 warehouses, and all of these allow us to reach the farthest part of the country, namely Batanes to Bongao in Tawi-Tawi. Despite this, we are still finding more pockets to serve in the country, especially the underserved markets able to serve their logistical needs,” he added.