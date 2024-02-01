Imee to Bongbong: End PI once and for all

Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday urged her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to put an end to the People’s Initiative that has been the point of contention between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a television interview, Senator Marcos noted that a “firm” and “clear-cut stand” from President Marcos would resolve the squabble among members of Congress.

“I've said it time and again to stand firm and put an end to this PI that they started. Until now he says that we need to study it, and consult legal luminaries,” she said.

“So, perhaps you can make a very firm and clear-cut stand to put an end to the PI, and let's do this properly together. There will be no controversy,” she added.

The 24-member Senate heavily criticized the petition for a people's initiative that proposes joint voting on constitutional amendments via a constituent assembly of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The senators warned that should the PI succeed in its goal, which they claimed proposes only one change—eliminate the Senate from the equation—they no longer could avert the overhaul of the entire Constitution.

For his part, the President claimed that he has yet to decide on the people’s initiative, adding that he is in constant communication with lawmakers and legal luminaries concerning the amendments to the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

“So the details have not yet been decided upon. That is precisely what we will be working on,” Marcos said in an interview on the sidelines of his state visit to Vietnam on Tuesday.

Imee vs. Romualdez

Senator Imee, likewise, revealed that she hasn't spoken to her cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, in a long time.

“We haven’t spoken for a very long time. We used to talk when we saw each other in gatherings, but this is no mere family squabble; we're talking about the republic, the constitution, and the heart and soul of democracy here in our country,” she said.

“Whoever started that [PI], my relatives or not, I would oppose it,” she added.

Senator Imee and Romualdez caught themselves in the middle of a heated verbal exchange over the PI.

In an apparent response to Romualdez’s remarks that senators do not have business on the issues regarding the PI, Senator Marcos opened her motu propio investigation into the alleged use of government funds in exchange for signatures for the PI with a strongly worded statement.

“Such disease will kill democracy, and for those who would tell us that the Senate has no business on this issue, I only have one thing to say to you: There is no cure for your shamelessness,” she said.

For his part, Romualdez appealed to his cousin, Senator Marcos, to tone down her voice as their heated exchanges in public are not a good example to the youth.

“The phrase ‘Walang gamot sa kakapalan ng mukha mo’ (There is no cure for your shamelessness), as expressed by Senator Marcos, reflects a passionate stance on issues we both care deeply about,” he said.

“As public servants, our primary focus should always be on the welfare of our constituents and the progress of our nation. It is in this light that I choose to interpret her words as a call to engage more deeply in our shared commitment to serve the Filipino people,” he added.

He continued: “My only plea to Senator Imee is: We do not have to be disrespectful. We are being listened to by the youth, and it is not a good example for them.”

In the “spirit of unity and cooperation,” Romualdez said he is “open to engaging in meaningful discussions” with Senator Marcos to “address any concerns and work together for the betterment of our country.”

“It is through open communication and collaboration that we can best serve the interests of our people,” he said.

“Our nation faces many challenges, and it is more crucial than ever that we, as leaders, set an example of respect, understanding, and cooperation,” he added.

On Wednesday, Senator Marcos said the House of Representatives should end its effort to push for the PI, otherwise, “there would be no meaningful discussions whatsoever.”