DPWH builds flood control structure along Manat River

To protect residential and agricultural areas from the threat of inundation, the Department of Public Works and Highways has built a flood control structure along the Manat River in Davao de Oro.

DPWH Regional Office II Director Judy Cordon said the protective structure is a revetment wall located at the section of Manat River from Barangay Bangkeruhan Sur to Bangkeruhan Norte that connects to Agusan River.

The revetment wall measuring 246.4 linear meters was built using reinforced concrete with steel sheet piles and grouted riprap for backslope protection.

The P57.03-million project is seen to protect lives and properties in agricultural communities from possible overflowing of the Manat River during the rainy season, according to DPWH.

The construction of the revetment wall was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.