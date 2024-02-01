CWC eyes safe internet for children

The Council for the Welfare of Children is advocating for safe internet usage for children amid the proliferation of online sexual abuse and exploitation.

CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales urged parents to keep an eye on their children and teach them proper and safe access to websites on the internet.

“Let’s be responsible in using the internet, let’s teach our children to use the internet responsibly, teach them not to go to dubious sites and teach them not to talk to strangers,” Tapales said.

Tapales noted the National Telecommunications Commission has blocked 2,000 websites with child sexual abuse and exploitation materials in 2023.

He added that the NTC also blocked 2.16 million access or attempts of individuals to the said websites or content.

“ Since they launched their child protection program in 2021, they already blocked 1.7 access attempts to porn websites. That’s just one telecommunication company, we’re not including the others,” Tapales said.