CWC advocates safe internet use for children

The Council for the Welfare of Children is advocating for safe internet usage for children amid the proliferation of online sexual abuse and exploitation.

CWC Undersecretary Angelos Tapales urged parents to keep an eye on their children and teach them proper and safe access to websites on the internet.

"Maging responsable tayo sa paggamit ng internet, turuan natin ang ating mga anak din na gumamit ng internet nang responsable, wag pumunta sa dubious sites, wag makipag-usap sa strangers (Let's be responsible in using the intenet, let's teach our children to use the internet responsibly, teach them not to go to dubious sites and teach them not to talk to strangers)," Tapales said.

Tapales noted the National Telecommunications Commission has blocked 2,000 websites with child sexual abuse and exploitation materials in 2023.

He added that the NTC also blocked 2.16 million access or attempts of individuals to the said websites or content.

"Mula po 2021, mula nang ni-launch nila yung programa nilang child protection, 1.7 million access attempts sa mga bastos na mga website ang napigilan nitong isang telecommunication company na pinag-uusapan natin hindi pa po kasama yung iba (Since they launched their child protection program in 2021, they already blocked 1.7 million access attempts to porn websites. That's just one telecommunication company, we're not including the others)," Tapales said.