CBCP warns against 'deceptive' cha-cha

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Wednesday warned Filipinos against the so-called "People's Initiative," saying it was not coming from the initiative of ordinary citizens.

In a statement, CBCP President and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David stressed that charter change (cha-cha) "involves deception and disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country."

"This is not a simple signature. By signing, you are giving our lawmakers the power to change our Constitution. The discussion may focus on economic aspects, but even senators acknowledge the possibility of broader changes if this People's Initiative succeeds," David said.

"Some experts have already pointed out that addressing economic concerns can be done without amending the current Constitution," he added.

The Commission on Election on Monday had already suspended all proceedings related to the People's Initiative.

The poll body had received signatures from 1,072 municipalities and cities as of 26 January.

However, David said the public should not be complacent "as there may be attempts" for cha-cha.

"We will strive to initiate about the Constitution and the issues facing our nation. Our hope is to reflect and decide for the genuine good of all!" he continued.

"Our prayer is that we will not sign or agree to any petition without careful discernment, discussion, and prayer. Let us now allow such deceptive systems to continue, encouraging those who continuously exploit our nation," he added.