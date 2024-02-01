Big catch for TopLaw

The Topacio Law Office, or TopLaw, proudly announced the latest addition to its roster, Atty. Raphael Antonio Andrada, a jurisdoctor graduate of the San Beda College of Law.

In addition, he is a board-certified Psychologist, having passed the Board Licensure Examination for Psychologists and Psychometricians, or BLEPP, in 2017.

Blessed with “macho” good looks, Andrada was “Mr. Law School” in 2019, and became secretary-general of the law school government.

According to lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, senior partner and son of TopLaw’s founder Arturo Topacio Jr., Andrada “will bring to the 64-year-old law firm youthful enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge, not only in law but in leadership skills and psychological know-how, useful in dealing with some adversaries in the legal field.”