AboitizPower series wins Anvil Award

A short video docuseries that shows the lives of people and communities that benefit from various social programs of Aboitiz Power Corp., or AboitizPower, won a Silver Award in the 59th Anvil Awards under the Public Relations-Corporate Social Responsibility/Good Governance category.

The project, entitled “Kwentong AboitizPower,” tells stories of positive impact in the energy firm’s host communities through its subsidiaries Therma Visayas Inc., Therma Power-Visayas Inc., Visayan Electric Company, Hedcor Inc. and Davao Light and Power Company.

Programs showcased in the docuseries include digital skills training and employment for stay-at-home mothers, the construction of learning facilities for the youth, and the giving of livelihood opportunities to persons with disabilities.

The prestigious Anvil Award is presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines to recognize outstanding public relations programs, campaigns and tools.