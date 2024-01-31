Sara remains at PBBM Cabinet

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday stood firm in her decision to remain in the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following calls for her to resign as Education secretary amid the rift between her family and the Marcoses.

Duterte’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, has accused Marcos of being a “drug addict,” while her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, called for the resignation of the President.

“I have respect for the views and opinions of former president Rodrigo Duterte as well as my brothers. But, similar to my position on many issues, I don’t necessarily agree with all of them. I was raised by my parents with an appreciation for free thought and decision,” the Vice President said in a statement.

She thanked President Marcos for the trust and support given to her as secretary of the Department of Education.

“His recognition of the role of all the employees and officials of the Department of Education in pushing the 8-point socioeconomic agenda of the Marcos administration for the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) is very important,” she said.

Duterte also thanked Marcos for always respecting her opinions and convictions.

“Respect is a unique behavior that the President has shown us all, therefore, we should also respect other people’s opinions and beliefs, including our families’ and relatives’,” Duterte said.

“For me, my loyalty to serving the people always comes first. I will prioritize the education of our youth and the peace of our country,” she added.