Political instability harms economy — NEDA Secretary

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan warned on Wednesday that political instability in any country will inevitably harm its economy.

The NEDA Chief made the warning in a press briefing after he was asked how the war of words between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte could affect the country's economy.

"Any country that has political instability will hurt its economy," Balisacan said.

"Whether you're in the Philippines, Thailand, or Vietnam, maintaining stability is crucial. It's the foundation for major investment decisions, and without it, economies suffer," Balisacan added.

Balisacan emphasized the importance of prioritizing economic stability, stating that it goes beyond his purview as NEDA chief. "Let's focus on the economy," he urged.