Of trojan horses and Charter change

In the realm of Philippine politics, the Marcos family has left an indelible mark, and the Bagong Pilipinas initiative of the son has been likened to a modern-day Trojan Horse in technicolor.

While the elder Marcos’ Bagong Lipunan initiative was paraded on a grand cinematic scale adorned with promises of economic prosperity and societal development, his junior launched his campaign with glittering decorations complete with all the hoopla and pizzazz.

Hidden underneath, according to critics, were the seeds of authoritarian rule and political maneuvering.

The story of the Trojan Horse is well-known. First mentioned in the Odyssey, it describes how Greek soldiers were able to take the city of Troy after a fruitless 10-year siege by hiding in a giant horse supposedly left as an offering to the goddess Athena.

While archaeological evidence shows that Troy was indeed burned down, many contend that the wooden horse is an imaginative fable. There is even doubt about the existence of Homer, the man who is said to have written the Odyssey.

Martial law, declared in 1972, was the surprise package inside Marcos Sr.’s Trojan Horse. It was not the democracy-filled fiesta promised; rather, it turned out to be a more subdued gathering with a restricted guest list. Marcos Sr.’s Bagong Lipunan was nevertheless a master class in packaging autocracy within the veneer of progress.

Fast forward to Marcos Jr. stepping into the familial political spotlight with a peculiar twist —Charter Change. If Marcos Sr.’s Trojan Horse was grand theater, then Jr.’s approach to Charter change is more like an offbeat comedy. It’s as if he decided to play a different tune on the same deceptive flute, adding a quirky rhythm to the family saga.

The Charter change proposals of Marcos’ Jr.’s allies in the House seem like a sequel to the original Trojan Horse but with a twist. It’s as though the family decided that if one Trojan horse worked, why not try another?

This time, the horse is decked out in the garb of constitutional amendments, hinting at modernization and progress. However, the skeptics in the audience can’t help but wonder if there’s a hidden army waiting to be unleashed within the proposed changes.

Comparing Marcos Sr. and Jr. is like contrasting the grandeur of a classic epic with the quirkiness of a contemporary sitcom. Marcos Sr.’s Bagong Lipunan was the magnum opus, a dramatic narrative of power consolidation and political theater.

On the other hand, Jr.’s Charter Change proposals seem like a sitcom spin-off, a lighter but no less perplexing take on the family’s political legacy.

While Sr.’s Trojan Horse was about imposing martial law and centralizing power, Jr.’s political antics with Charter Change, critics say, appear to be more about navigating the complexities of the modern political landscape. The family resemblance is undeniable, yet the approach and style showcase the evolving nature of the Marcos political saga.

As the Marcos political saga unfolds, from Sr.’s Bagong Lipunan to Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas escapades, one can’t help but marvel at the family’s ability to reinvent their political narrative.

The Trojan horses may change in appearance, but the underlying theme of political maneuvering persists. Whether draped in the grandiosity of Sr.’s era or the quirkiness of Jr.’s proposals, the Marcos legacy continues to be a fascinating tale of political intrigue, where Trojan horses are never truly out of fashion.