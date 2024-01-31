Laoag City road crash leaves 1 dead, several injured

LAOAG CITY — A road crash incident along Laoag-Suba Road at Barangay 41, Balacad involving a 1989 Model Fuso Jitney and a 2010 Toyota Corolla led to the death of Francis Vic Agbayani, 57, and a resident of Currimao, Ilocos Norte on Tuesday night, 30 January 2024.

Initial investigation conducted by the Philippine National Police disclosed that both vehicles were traveling along Laoag-Suba Road on opposing directions with V1 (Fuzo Jitney), driven by Danilo Tonelada, heading north while V2 (Toyota Corolla), driven by Dennis Fernando, heading south.

Upon reaching the place of the incident, V1 executed a left turn towards the Brgy. 41, when its front right portion incidentally collided with the front bumper portion of V2. After the impact, V1 turned sideward while V2 continuously moving forward and hit the gate of the house of Norma Magaoay, located at the western portion of the road.

As a result, both drivers together with V2 passengers sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies. The V2 driver, together with his two passengers, Francis Vic Agbayani and Sharon Fernando, were brought by the mobile patrol of Currimao Municipal Station at Laoag City General Hospital for medical treatment.

Francis Vic Agbayani was declared dead on arrival by attending physician, Dr. Hanz Batangan, while V1 driver and V2 passengers Alma Agbayani, Angelica George, and Teresita Jimenez were brought by the responding DPS Paramedics ambulance at Governor Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Vice Mayor Rey Carlos Farinas immediately dispatched his volunteer group to assists in the scene of the accident by providing heavy equipments and towing services.