Kuya Bong warns vs programs ‘misuse’

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has blasted the reports on the alleged bribery to garner signatures for the People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution during the Senate hearing conducted by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation last Tuesday.

The lawmaker stressed that there were a lot of witnesses who disclosed the alleged bribery and deceit that they experienced in exchange for signatures for pushing the People’s Initiative and if proven true, then it is not a real initiative of the people.

“What is also unacceptable here is that government programs are still being used to help the poor in exchange for getting signatures on this fake People’s Initiative,” Go said.

The senator expressed his firm stance against what he perceives as a deceptive maneuver to alter the nation’s Charter.

“For me, it is necessary to protect our Constitution, the Senate as an institution, the interests of our countrymen, democracy in our country, and the true voice of ordinary Filipinos,” Go said.

“To those who initiated this, do not exploit the weakness of Filipinos due to poverty. They are already suffering, their signature will be exploited and used in politics,” he added.

During the hearing, some witnesses shared that they were approached by individuals and groups to ask for their signatures in exchange for commitments that they will receive assistance from the government without fully explaining to them that they are already signing a petition for the People’s Initiative.

Earlier, Go and his fellow senators donned white attire and armbands on 29 January, symbolizing their collective stand against the controversial People’s Initiative and in defense of the Senate as an institution upholding “checks and balances” in government.

Underlining the significance of maintaining a balance of power within the government, Go described the current initiative as a veiled effort serving some politicians rather than the populace. He urged Filipinos to be vigilant and aware of their rights, especially if they feel misled by those pushing for the initiative.

In addressing the broader challenges faced by the nation, Go emphasized the need for the government to channel its resources and efforts toward resolving critical issues, particularly those affecting the less fortunate.

The lawmaker also called for unity and collective action among all government sectors to address the nation’s challenges, placing the welfare of the Filipino people above politics and personal interests.