Duterte-Alvarez proposal to secede Mindanao from Phl no good for the country – senators

The proposal of former president Rodrigo Duterte to secede Mindanao from the Philippines would bring no good for the country, senators said Wednesday.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who hails from Mindanao, thumbed down the idea as it would affect the country’s economy.

"With due respect to the former president, I think right now the last thing that we want is to have the country divided,” Zubiri told reporters in a chance interview.

“I think we should slow down with the fighting because what is important is the welfare of the public. I think all these fighting between the different groups is not going to be good for our economy," he added.

He continued: "It’s not going to be good for our country, it’s not going to be good for our children and our children’s children."

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, also from Mindanao, expressed opposition to Duterte's plan which includes the gathering of signatures.

“I am against any suggestion of secession or separation of part of the Philippine territory,” Pimentel said.

“We have to work tirelessly on making this nation function as a working effective State,” he added.

He, likewise, noted that the plan “needs more study.”

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Escudero said the plan for Mindanao to secede from the Philippines is “not constitutionally possible.”

On Tuesday, Duterte floated the idea of separating Mindanao from the Philippines through a signature gathering.

Duterte said he came up with the idea with Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

The older Duterte, however, clarified that the proposal does not aim to induce rebellion or sedition to throw the government.

“That is why I put him so that we can pursue. By this time, you would know the wherewithal. It is not like rebellion or sedition,” he said.