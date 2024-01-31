Duterte admits Fentanyl use, asks PBBM: 'Does cocaine have a prescription?'

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has challenged current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to undergo a public blood test in Luneta Park to prove that he is not a drug user.

In his speech Tuesday evening in Davao City, Duterte himself offered to participate in the test, claiming that he wants transparency and accountability.

"(Marcos) should have his blood taken there by an independent entity or doctor. I will do the same, count me in. He will have a blood test," Duterte said.

The former president has previously made allegations that Marcos is a drug user. Duterte added that he even saw Marcos' name in the list of drug personalities of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency when he was still mayor.

The former president also countered PDEA's statement earlier this week that mentioned that it has no record of Marcos being a drug user.

"These PDEA people, they're fools. Who in the PDEA would give... 'Sir, this is your record in the narco (list),'" Duterte said.

Duterte said he would release the list if he finds it. However, he also warned that releasing such a list could have negative consequences, as it could resurface even after Marcos Jr. is no longer in power.

In the same speech, Duterte addressed claims that he was a substance abuser.

He claims he only used fentanyl, a powerful opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain reliever.

"Fentanyl is prescribed by the doctor, and I obtained my fentanyl prescription drug from the Pain Center of St. Luke's," Duterte said.

"I even remember the one who gave it to me, Dr. Javier. So, I'm giving you the name and my doctor. After that, Mr. President, I got better; I no longer needed fentanyl," he added.

Duterte then questioned why Marcos Jr. would target him with accusations of drug use while allegedly using cocaine himself.

"Now, you're hitting back at me like that," Duterte said. "I'll ask you, does cocaine have a prescription?"

Additionally, Duterte requested Marcos to explain the reasons for his reported rehabilitation in Germany before the commencement of the campaign period for the 2022 presidential election.

Marcos Jr. nor the Office of the President has not yet responded to Duterte's challenge as of writing.