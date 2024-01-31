DPWH boosts road connectivity in Zamboanga Sibugay

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Tuesday said it has undertaken road and bridge improvement projects in the municipalities of Ipil and Kabalasan in Zamboanga Sibugay.

DPWH Regional Office 9 Director Cayamombao Dia said the additional road space now caters to more vehicles, helping relieve traffic and providing a more convenient trip along the area.

In Barangay Magdaup in Ipil, the DPWH has widened from two to four lanes a 360.7-meter portion of Ipil-Magdaup Wharf Road.

Meanwhile, the DPWH said the newly rehabilitated 69.8-meter Kabalasan Bridge now ensures the safety of motorists traversing the Lanao-Pagadian-Zamboanga City Road.

"This permanent bridge is one of the many bridges in the province which facilitates access to various establishments in the municipality, hence, its repair is crucial so we can avoid major safety risks and prevent delays in the delivery of basic services," Dia said.

The scope of works on the project includes road concreting, earthworks, subbase, and base course.

The road widening and bridge rehabilitation projects cost P28 million and P10 million, respectively.