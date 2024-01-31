Dela Rosa calls for accountability vs individuals behind ‘fake’ People’s Initiative for Cha-cha

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Wednesday called for accountability against individuals behind what he described as “fake” People’s Initiative for Charter change.

Dela Rosa said those public officials involved in the alleged bribing and paying off the people for their signatures should be held accountable by facing criminal charges.

“Kahit po suspendido ng Commission on Elections ang pagtanggap ng mga pirma, kailangan pa rin nating bigyang linaw kung paano at sino ang mga nanloko sa ating mga kababayan para makakalap ng pirma para sa Politician's Initiative...Papanagutin natin ang mga mapagsamantala at manloloko,” he said.

Dela Rosa slammed politicians for utilizing government funds to “fool Filipinos and advancing their personal agenda.”

“Nais po natin na hindi na maulit ang ganitong mga insidente kung saan animo'y itinulak sa bangin ang ating mga kababayan. Pinupuwersa nila at ginigipit ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga naghihirap na ipagbili ang kanilang mga dangal kapalit ng kakarampot na salapi,” he said.

“Ang higit na masakit sa kalooban, ang mga ulat na pera mismo ng gobyerno ang ginamit upang isakatuparan ang maitim na balak na ito,” he added.

He said the use of the government’s financial assistance programs to further the politician’s agenda for such a “fake initiative is much worse than” the Ayuda Scam—recently investigated by the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee.

Dela Rosa wants those social welfare beneficiaries to retract their signatures for the P.I. drive, which he labeled as being used by politicians for "their personal interests."

“Huwag po natin hayaang magtagumpay ang mga mapanlinlang at masasamang loob na gustong nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” he called on the public.

Dela Rosa previously aired his opposition over the signature campaign for People's Initiative to amend Article 17, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution—allowing members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to vote jointly in a constituent assembly.

The senator stressed such a push would “erode the checks and balances” in the bicameral system of the Legislative Department.