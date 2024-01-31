CWC warns vs. 'dangers' of AI to children

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) warned against the "dangers" of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered child abuse and exploitation.

CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales cautioned parents against posting pictures of their children online as sexual online predators may use these to create fake pornographic images, making them appear as though the child is involved.

"It's really an emerging threat. A lot of us post the picture of our children in social media. They can capture, perhaps, the image of your child and you know, fuse it with a not-so-good image or child sexual abuse or child exploitation material," Tapales said in a TV interview on Tuesday night.

Tapales stressed that predators use technologies to abuse and exploit minors.

"Exercise restraint and not to scare the people or the public, but just to create awareness that online sexual abuse or exploitation, the creation of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials is really there," Tapales said.

"We teach our children so even if we're not guarding them, wala tayo sa bahay (we're not at home), they have that self-discipline not to go to dubious sites," he added.

Recently, X, formerly Twitter, blocked searches for Taylor Swift after explicit AI-generated images of the singer began circulating on the site.

This, as fake graphic images of the singer appeared on the site this week, prompting alarm from United States officials and fans of her.