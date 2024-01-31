Broadway legend Chita Rivera, 91

Legendary Broadway star Chita Rivera, celebrated for her unforgettable portrayal of Anita in the original 1957 Broadway production of “West Side Story,” has passed away at the age of 91.
Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed her mother’s demise in New York after a brief illness.
A trailblazer for Latina performers on Broadway, Rivera accumulated an astounding 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, and was honored with a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater in 2018.
Rivera’s illustrious career spanned seven decades, during which she originated numerous iconic Broadway roles. Following her breakthrough as Anita, she continued to captivate audiences in productions such as “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Chicago,” where she was the original Velma Kelly.
Despite facing a career-threatening setback in 1986 due to a serious car crash, Rivera displayed resilience and returned to the stage within a year.
In addition to her remarkable theatrical accomplishments, Rivera received prestigious honors, including the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 from then-President Barack Obama.
Rivera’s indomitable spirit and passion for performance remained evident even in her later years. In 2015, she graced the stage in The Visit, expressing to the Associated Press that performance was “the spirit of my life.”
Her contributions to the performing arts industry culminated in a NY Times bestselling memoir, Chita: A Memoir, released in 2023.Rivera’s funeral will be a private affair, with details about a memorial service to be announced later, according to her family.
Indelible mark
In the wake of Rivera’s passing, the entertainment world is reflecting on the indelible mark she left on the world of the American musical. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played Velma Kelly to Oscar-winning acclaim in the 2002 film version of Chicago, took to Instagram to express her profound gratitude, stating that words fall short in capturing the incredible impact Rivera had on her life.
Director Lin-Manuel Miranda, who cast Rivera in a cameo in the 2021 screen adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom, lauded her as a “trailblazer” with a repertoire of “iconic Broadway roles” that showcased her unparalleled originality.
Rob Marshall, director of the Chicago movie, lamented that the world will never witness another talent like Rivera. He fondly recalled her blazing talent, humor and electric personality that transcended the stage and left an enduring impression on those who were able to work with her.
Laura Benanti, Rivera’s co-star in the Tony Award-winning 2003 revival of Nine, shared a heartfelt statement, recounting how Rivera took her under her wing at the age of 22. Benanti described Rivera as the “brightest star in the galaxy,” with a legacy that will endure through the ages.
In his own touching tribute, Jason Alexander shared a photo with Rivera and praised her as one of the greatest spirits and colleagues he ever knew.
And Rita Moreno, who stepped into Rivera’s shoes by playing Anita in the film version of West Side Story, winning an Oscar Best Supporting Actress statuette for it, wrote on Facebook: “Chita Rivera is eternal… Over the years, we were sometimes mistaken for each other which I always viewed as a badge of honor. She was the essence of Broadway. As I write this, I am raising a glass to this remarkable woman and friend. Chita, amiga, Salud!”
Born on 23 January 1933 in Washington, D.C. as Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero Montestuco Florentina Carnemacaral del Fuente, Rivera’s journey from a challenging childhood to historic Broadway stardom serves as an enduring inspiration in the world of the performing arts.