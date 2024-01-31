Broadway legend Chita Rivera, 91

Legendary Broadway star Chita Rivera, celebrated for her unforgettable portrayal of Anita in the original 1957 Broadway production of “West Side Story,” has passed away at the age of 91.

Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed her mother’s demise in New York after a brief illness.

A trailblazer for Latina performers on Broadway, Rivera accumulated an astounding 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, and was honored with a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater in 2018.

Rivera’s illustrious career spanned seven decades, during which she originated numerous iconic Broadway roles. Following her breakthrough as Anita, she continued to captivate audiences in productions such as “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Chicago,” where she was the original Velma Kelly.

Despite facing a career-threatening setback in 1986 due to a serious car crash, Rivera displayed resilience and returned to the stage within a year.

In addition to her remarkable theatrical accomplishments, Rivera received prestigious honors, including the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 from then-President Barack Obama.

Rivera’s indomitable spirit and passion for performance remained evident even in her later years. In 2015, she graced the stage in The Visit, expressing to the Associated Press that performance was “the spirit of my life.”

Her contributions to the performing arts industry culminated in a NY Times bestselling memoir, Chita: A Memoir, released in 2023.Rivera’s funeral will be a private affair, with details about a memorial service to be announced later, according to her family.