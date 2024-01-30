Powering a greener future together: Meralco partners with McDonald’s on sustainability efforts

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor equipped with expertise in green initiatives, joined forces with McDonald’s to power the implementation of eco-friendly practices within its restaurant operations.

This collaboration between Meralco and Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the company behind McDonald’s, began in January 2021. The fast-food giant aimed to integrate custom solutions into its operations, including solar rooftop installations, solar lamp posts, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“Together with Meralco, we’re planting the seeds for a Greener future for the Good of the planet.” said Kenneth S. Yang, President & CEO of McDonald’s Philippines.