Phl, Vietnam sign agreements on rice trade, SCS incident prevention and management

HANOI, VIETNAM – The Philippines and Vietnam have ratified a number of pacts to enhance collaboration in crucial areas during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s official trip to Vietnam, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Among those signed include the Memorandum of Understanding on Rice Trade Cooperation, Understanding on Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Agriculture and Related Fields, Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Viet Nam Coast Guard (VCG) on Maritime Cooperation, and Cultural Cooperation Program between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts of the Republic of the Philippines and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam for the Period of 2024 to 2029.

"The MOU on Rice Trade Cooperation creates a framework for rice cooperation between the Philippines and Viet Nam to ensure and establish sustainable food supply amidst the impact of climate change, pandemics, and other events external to both countries," Malacañang said.

Under the MOU, Vietnam agreed on a five-year trade commitment to supply, through its private sector, white rice to Philippine private sector, amounting to 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons (MT) per year at a competitive and affordable price.

Apart from rice trade, the Philippines and Viet Nam are also expected to exchange information on policies, plans and regulations, and other rice-trade related activities.

The MOU on agriculture cooperation will also intensify tie up between the Philippines and Viet Nam in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and other related fields, as well as establish 19 areas of cooperation including high value crops, livestocks, and aquaculture, farm management and sustainability, smart agriculture and aquaculture technology, research trainings, and exchanges of experts.

On maritime, cultural agreements

Meanwhile, Malacañang said both Vietnam and the Philippines agreed to enhance coordination regarding maritime issues bilaterally through the Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea.

"[The] MOU on Maritime Cooperation is aimed at strengthening the understanding, mutual trust, and confidence between the two parties through development of a Joint Coast Guard Committee to discuss common issues and interests between the PCG and VCG. A hotline communication mechanism will be established between the PCG and VCG.

Through the Cultural Cooperation Program, the Philippines and Viet Nam will expand cultural exchanges and strengthens friendly relations in accordance with the Cultural Agreement signed between the two nations in 1998.