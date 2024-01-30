Phl Immigration deports 8 Japanese 'Luffy' group fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration deported eight more Japanese fugitives connected to the infamous "Luffy" robbery group on Tuesday morning. The fugitives boarded Japan Airlines flight JL746 bound for Narita, Japan, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The eight Japanese deportees were identified as Harada Shota, Nakamura Naoto, Endo Seijiro, Kobayashi Mikio, Hashimoto Kodai, Otani Takuya, Mayuzumi Kaito, and Sakiyama Kenta. They were arrested on 11 January in Famy, Laguna.

The group, named after its alleged leader known as "Luffy," had been linked to a series of violent robberies and other crimes across Japan.

Twenty Japanese police officers escorted the eight during their deportation, while the Bureau of Immigration, the PNP-AVSEGROUP, and the MIAA Airport Police assisted them until they boarded their flight.

On 7 February 2023, BI deported two Japanese who were members of the Luffy Group, identified as Yuki Watanabe, believed to be the leader of the gang, and Kojima, or Saito Tomonobu.

Yuki Watanabe and Saito Tomonobu were arrested in Paranaque City on 17 March 2021, while Imamura Kiyoto was arrested on December 26, 2019, when he tried to board a Cebu Pacific flight at NAIA Terminal 3 bound for Macau, while Fujita Toshiya was arrested on 21 February 2021, in Mabini, Batangas.

The deportation was carried out in cooperation with the Philippine government, which has been working with Japan to crack down on transnational crime.

The "Luffy" robbery group gained notoriety for its brazen and violent tactics. The group is believed to have carried out a series of robberies targeting jewelry stores, convenience stores, and other businesses.

The group's members were known for their use of violence and intimidation, often threatening their victims with weapons.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the deportation of another eight Japanese members of the "Luffy" robbery group is a significant step in the Philippines' immigration efforts to combat transnational crime and protect its citizens from violent criminals.

It also demonstrates the cooperation between Japan and the Philippines in addressing shared security concerns, he added.

It is expected that the deportation of the "Luffy" robbery group will complicate the group's illegal operations in Japan and cause operational problems. This serves as a warning to other criminal groups that the Philippine government will not tolerate their existence and will work with international allies to bring charges against them.