PCG tapped on colorum vehicles crackdown

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Tuesday said he had met with officials of the Philippine Coast Guard and discussed the finalization of the strategic plans for the strict implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

The participation of the PCG, Mendoza said, is in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

During the meeting, Mendoza brought up the complaints and concerns of legitimate PUV operators and drivers about the hardheaded drivers and operators of colorum vehicles that continue to ply their routes.

Mendoza has been meeting with various transport groups to get their support and cooperation in both the anti-colorum and “No Registration, No Travel” policy, the most recent was the courtesy visit of Malbalesamon JODA headed by Eduardo Resuello who sought assistance from the LTO over the concerns and challenges faced by legitimate jeepney operators, with particular emphasis on the issue of combating colored vehicles.

“We understand these concerns and this is the reason why we have been strengthening our coordination and interoperability with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies against these colorum vehicles,” Mendoza said.

Based on the complaints of the major transport groups, colorum drivers and operators steal around 30 percent of their daily income.

Mendoza said the anti-colorum drive will be implemented along with the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

So far, Mendoza said he is satisfied with the information drive and law enforcement operations related to “No Registration, No Travel” policy which resulted in the registration of around 200,000 motor vehicles across the country this month.

He lauded all regional directors, district office heads and personnel of the agency for going out of their way to further improve the information drive to encourage owners of delinquent motor vehicles to renew their expired registration.

“I am personally monitoring both our law enforcement operations and the information drive and I commend our officials and personnel for this positive result. The figures are encouraging and I am confident that more delinquent motor vehicles will be registered in the coming days,” Mendoza said.