PBBM wants stronger defense ties with Vietnam amid ongoing tensions with China

HANOI, VIETNAM - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger defense cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam as the Chief Executive expressed concerns about ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.

During his call with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Ching at the Grand Hall, Government Headquarters here on Tuesday, Marcos condemned China's "unilateral and illegal actions" that violate Philippine sovereignty, citing recent incidents in the Ayungin Shoal and Bajo de Masinloc.

Last 10 December, the China Coast Guard once again used a water cannon and damaged a Philippine vessel that was undertaking a legitimate and routine resupply mission in the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. This closely followed a similar incident that happened in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

With that, Marcos underscored the need for high-level exchanges, information sharing, educational initiatives, and training exchanges between Manila and Hanoi.

The President also expressed his optimism about finalizing negotiations on the proposed Memorandum of Understanding regarding the Provision of Mutual Logistic Support, aiming to bolster the defense and security capabilities of both nations.

He also underscored the importance of the MOU on Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea signed between the Department of Foreign Affairs and its Vietnamese counterpart, and assured the Philippines is willing to pursue a joint submission on the Extended Continental Shelf to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf.

"We are firm in defending our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction against any provocations. But at the same time, we are also seeking to address these issues with China through peaceful dialogue and consultations as two equal sovereign states," Marcos told the Vietnamese official.

"We are committed to working in partnership with other like-minded states to ensure a rules-based international order in the Asia-Pacific region governed by international law," Marcos added.

Marcos on independent foreign policy



In the same speech, Marcos emphasized the Philippines' commitment to an independent foreign policy while navigating complex regional dynamics.

Marcos highlighted the importance of both the United States and China in maintaining peace and stability while expressing concern over rising tensions in the South China Sea.

"As maritime nations, we share a similar assessment of the current state of our regional environment with other maritime nations of the Asia-Pacific. Our countries have crucial roles to play in shaping the regional security discourse and in upholding the rules-based international order," Marcos said.