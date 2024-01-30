PBBM supports UN efforts to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza Strip

HANOI, VIETNAM – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he is standing firmly behind the United Nations' efforts to provide urgent humanitarian aid and essential supplies to civilians caught in the crossfire in the Gaza Strip.

In his call with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Ching at the Grand Hall, Government Headquarters here, Marcos expressed deep concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

"We are committed to supporting the UN peacekeeping missions in the Middle East, and we urge all parties to prioritize a peaceful resolution to the conflict," Marcos said.

The Philippines remains committed to supporting UN peacekeeping missions in the region and urges all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Highlighting the significant Filipino presence in the Middle East, President Marcos called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, considering the safety of the over 2 million Filipino nationals residing in the region.

"We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our Filipino citizens in the Middle East, and we stand ready to work with other nations towards a lasting resolution to the conflict," Marcos said.

The Philippines firmly supports a two-state solution, aligning itself with past international agreements and relevant UN resolutions. President Marcos stressed that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve a future where their rights, aspirations, and security are recognized and upheld.

The President also expressed worry about the escalating violence in Lebanon and the Red Sea. He disclosed that 17 Filipino hostages were currently held in Yemen after being taken from a ship traversing the Red Sea. The Philippines emphasized the need for swift and coordinated international action to ensure the safe release of these hostages.

"On candidatures, the Philippines wishes to thank Viet Nam for its confirmed support for our bid to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the term 2027 to 2028," Marcos said.

President Marcos concluded by expressing the Philippines' readiness to consider Viet Nam's upcoming candidatures for seats in various international organizations, showcasing the spirit of collaboration and mutual support between the two nations.