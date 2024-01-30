PBBM seeks stronger maritime ties with Vietnam in Hanoi meeting

HANOI, VIETNAM – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese President H.E. Võ Văn Thưởng agreed to boost the strategic maritime cooperation between the Manila and Hanoi amid the backdrop of the tensions in the South China Sea.

In his opening remarks during his bilateral meeting with the Vietnamese President on Tuesday here in the Presidential Palace, Marcos expressed his desire to explore "fresh opportunities" that could benefit both Vietnam and the Philippines and contribute to regional development.

Marcos also emphasized the need for continued high-level engagements to foster peace and prosperity in both countries due to the "thriving nature" of relations between Manila and Hanoi.

"Vietnam remains the sole Strategic Partner of the Philippines in the ASEAN region, and I am hopeful that this meeting will provide fresh opportunities to reinforce our bilateral relations," Marcos told the Vietnamese President.

He emphasized that as both nations face new challenges, there are numerous opportunities for cooperation that can lead to mutual benefit.

"While maritime cooperation remains the cornerstone of our Strategic Partnership, our relations have expanded to encompass diverse areas like defense, trade, agriculture, and culture," President Marcos said.

"As we navigate new challenges, we also see numerous opportunities for collaboration," he added.

Marcos' meeting with the Vietnamese president comes amidst growing regional tensions and concerns about economic stability, as both the Philippines and Vietnam have territorial disputes with China. Both leaders see strengthening maritime cooperation as a crucial step in ensuring regional stability and security.

Marcos also thanked President Võ Văn Thưởng for the warm invitation to visit Vietnam and also expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception extended by the Vietnamese Government and people to him and his delegation.

He wished the Vietnamese people well on the upcoming Tet holiday, signifying his commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect.