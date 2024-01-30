PBBM highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam during bilateral meeting

HANOI, VIETNAM — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam as he expressed his desire to explore "fresh opportunities" for collaboration.

In his opening remarks during his bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President H.E. Võ Văn Thưởng on Tuesday here in the Presidential Palace, Marcos expressed appreciation for the "thriving nature" of relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need for continued high-level engagements to foster peace and prosperity in both countries and the wider region.

"Vietnam remains the sole Strategic Partner of the Philippines in the ASEAN region, and I am hopeful that this meeting will provide fresh opportunities to reinforce our bilateral relations," Marcos told the Vietnamese President.

He emphasized that as both nations face new challenges, there are numerous opportunities for cooperation that can lead to mutual benefit.

"While maritime cooperation remains the cornerstone of our Strategic Partnership, our relations have expanded to encompass diverse areas like defense, trade, agriculture, and culture," President Marcos said.

"As we navigate new challenges, we also see numerous opportunities for collaboration," he added.

The statement comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where both the Philippines and Vietnam have territorial disputes with China. Strengthening maritime cooperation is seen as a crucial step in ensuring regional stability and security.

Marcos also thanked President Võ Văn Thưởng for the warm invitation to visit Vietnam and also expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception extended by the Vietnamese Government and people to him and his delegation.

He wished the Vietnamese people well on the upcoming Tet holiday, signifying his commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect.