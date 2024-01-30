Over 600 prisoners set for release

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced yesterday the release of over 600 persons deprived of liberty from prisons nationwide, in line with the government’s initiative to alleviate prison congestion.

The releases were granted on various grounds, including completion of maximum sentences with good conduct time allowance, parole, acquittal, and expiration of sentences, pursuant to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Since July 2022, the Bureau of Corrections has successfully released 9,228 PDLs, with 3,372 released in the latter half of 2022 and 5,856 in 2023.

To enhance the release process and prison management, the Department of Justice has implemented comprehensive measures.

The Public Attorney’s Office was tapped by the DoJ to bolster legal support, digitizing over 48,000 records with the Single Carpeta System, and simplifying parole and clemency processes.

The DoJ has also adjusted bail considerations for indigent litigants and fostered efficient inter-agency collaboration.

Remulla stressed that the reforms are about recognizing the potential in every individual and fostering their contribution to society.

The successful reintegration of PDLs into communities reflects the pursuit of a justice system focused on rehabilitation and collective progress.

The DoJ remains steadfast in upholding the rights and well-being of PDLs, ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., on the other hand, strongly urged the PDLs to continue with their good conduct upon release so their family and all the others in the community will have a positive acceptance for them.

He said the ongoing efforts for reformation are directed toward creating a correctional system that prioritizes justice, rehabilitation, and positive societal impact and is part and parcel of “Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas.”