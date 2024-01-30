Manila Bay’s plastic plague

As the sun sets over the once-glistening waters of Manila Bay, a darker reality emerges from the depths. It’s a reality where plastic reigns supreme, choking the life out of this natural wonder.

Picture yourself strolling along the bay, enjoying the salty breeze and the tranquil waves, when suddenly your gaze falls upon an alarming sight. You see not the serene beauty you had hoped for but a chaotic mess of plastic bottles, bags, and wrappers cluttering the once-pristine shores. It’s like a bad dream, only it’s all too real.

We’re not talking about a mere sprinkling of plastic but a whopping 90 percent of the litter in Manila Bay. It’s as if the plastic fairy went on a wild, uncontrollable spree and decided to dump her entire load right here.

A recent study by the environmental group EcoWaste Coalition, the Korean International Cooperation Agency, De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources showed that around 12 million pieces of litter have been collected from the bay.

Citing the study titled “Marine Litter Monitoring Survey in Manila Bay: Year 1 (2023),” EcoWaste said most of the 90 percent were single-use plastic utensils, sachets, and wrappers.

Neither was there a significant difference in counts and weight of collected litter on the coastline during the dry and wet months, as nearly 60 percent of the weight of the marine debris was from the weight of plastic waste.

Von Vladimir Defuntorum, project lead of Enhancement of Marine Litter Management in Manila Bay, Philippines Project for 2021-2025, was quoted as saying: “We are alarmed that marine litter, mostly from single-use plastics, is stuck in the coastal areas of Manila Bay. The study shows that we have a long way to go to eliminate the ubiquitous problem of single-use plastics and marine litter as a whole.”

This is downright alarming. Manila Bay, our beloved natural gem, is drowning in a sea of plastic waste, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and do something about it.

We can’t just sit back and watch as our beloved bay suffocates under the weight of this plastic invasion. It’s time to take a stand and rise as a community.

We can blame the irresponsible few who thoughtlessly toss their plastic waste into the waters and the towns and cities whose garbage-choked creeks and waterways empty into the bay. It’s time to own up to our collective responsibility and make some changes.

Let’s take a moment to look across the sea to South Korea. Here’s a nation that has set the bar high in waste management. From households to businesses, they understand the importance of separating recyclables from non-recyclables and organic waste from plastics, and they do it with a level of discipline that we can only dream of.

It’s a stark contrast to the chaos unfolding in our backyard.

We’re not just talking about an eyesore; it’s about an environmental catastrophe. It’s a sight that should send shivers down our spines and stir something deep within. This is not just about litter; it’s about the soul of our environment being slowly eroded by our carelessness.

Has Republic Act 9003, known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, failed to steer local government units toward achieving waste reduction through integrated solid waste management plans based on the 3Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle)?

Manila Bay deserves better, and its fate rests in our hands. Let’s opt for eco-friendly alternatives to turn the tide on this plastic nightmare and reclaim the beauty of our bay. We owe it to ourselves, the future generations, and the very Earth that sustains us.

After all, it’s not just about saving the bay — it’s about preserving a piece of our identity, heritage, and home… before it’s too late.