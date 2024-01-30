LPG, kerosene prices in Davao temporarily frozen

Liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene prices across the calamity-stricken Davao Region are temporarily frozen following an order from the Department of Energy.

On Tuesday, the agency said a price freeze order is applicable to up to 11 kilos of household LPG in cylinders and kerosene products in the municipalities of Sto. Tomas, New Corella, Carmen, Cambanogoy, Kapalong, and Braulio E. Dujali in Davao Del Norte and the municipalities of Cateel and Lupon in Davao Oriental until 2 February.

This means that the price of LPG and kerosene products in these areas would be the same as the prices before the implementation of the State of Calamity.

State of calamity

A state of calamity was declared last week in Davao del Norte and Davao Oriental due to heavy rains and flooding brought by the shear line.

Under Republic Act 7581, prices of necessities in an area are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control if there is a state of calamity, emergency, rebellion, war, and suspension of the writ of habeas corpus.