Keep hearts fluttering, live stress-free — PHA

As we enter the month of hearts tomorrow, the Philippine Heart Association has warned that cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of death continue to trend globally.

PHA cited World Health Organization data showing that some 17.9 million people died from CVDs during its last full-year survey, representing 32 percent of all global deaths.

Of the total, 85 percent were due to heart attacks and strokes. “CVDs are acquired and passed on by your parents. Knowing your risks and doing something about it will keep CVDs at bay,” the PHA said.

The PHA is pushing for “a stress-free and healthy lifestyle” for Filipinos, including having five daily servings of vegetables and fruits, one hour of physical activity, two grams or less of sodium, zero sugary beverages, and no smoking.

It also urges people to avoid alcohol abuse or binge drinking, pointing out that CVDs are preventable with early detection, counseling, management and proper medication.

CVDs are disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including coronary, cerebrovascular, peripheral arterial, rheumatic heart, and congenital heart diseases.

Heart attacks and strokes are acute events that are mainly caused by a blockage that prevents blood from flowing to the heart or brain.

According to the PHA, the most common reason for this is the buildup of fatty deposits on the inner walls of the vessels that supply blood to the heart or brain.

“Strokes can be caused by bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain or from blood clots,” it said.

Chest pain — sharp, stabbing or a dull ache — is one of the most common reasons people visit emergency rooms or consult their physicians, the PHA noted.

“More often than not, people seek medical help only after feeling physical pain, such as chest pain. Still, some dismiss it as a simple pain that may be caused by lifting heavy weights, anxiety, trauma to the chest, flatulence, or heartburn,” the PHA said.

However, the PHA noted, not all CVDs exhibit physical symptoms like chest pains.

“That’s why it is important that a healthcare provider, a cardiologist, test, treat, and help individuals to prevent a number of cardiovascular problems,” the PHA stressed.

“After all, a cardiologist is a physician who’s an expert in the care of your heart and blood vessels. They may also specialize in specific areas, such as abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure or heart problems you’ve had since birth,” it added.