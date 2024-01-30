Go affirms support to Filipino engineers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the induction ceremony of the new officers of the Structural Engineers Association of Davao at the Sotogrande Hotel in Davao City last Saturday, 27 January.

In his address, Go congratulated the newly inducted leaders of SEAD. As part of his appreciation, Go gave away pens and balls for basketball and volleyball to 25 structural engineers present.

He then acknowledged their significant contribution to Davao’s development and the nation’s progress.

Go highlighted the government’s recognition of the value of the engineering profession. He reassured the attendees of his commitment to supporting the advancement of structural engineering in the country.

He shared that the government must recognize the indispensable value of their profession and should be committed to supporting the advancement of structural engineering in the Philippines.

“We understand that through your expertise, we can build safer, more efficient, and sustainable structures that will serve the Filipino people for generations to come,” he elaborated.

The senator emphasized the critical role of SEAD’s new officers as pioneers of innovation and excellence in their field. He encouraged them to maintain a culture of integrity, professionalism, and continual learning within the organization.

“Collaborate, not just among yourselves, but with the government, the academe, and other stakeholders. Together, we can achieve a vision of a structurally sound and progressive Davao, and by extension, a more resilient Philippines,” he said.

“Together, let us work towards a future where our structures stand not only as testaments of our skill and ingenuity but also as symbols of our unwavering spirit and dedication to our people,” he concluded.