Ex-CNN employees only have fond memories as network goes off air

Former employees of CNN Philippines look back with fond memories of the network as it goes off the air after nine years.

Journalist Paolo Barcelon thanked CNN Philippines "for making his dreams come true."

"Through breaking news, special coverages, events and daily packages, looklives, live reports, VOSOTs, donuts, and anchor friends. Through the articles we've written and photos we've shared," Barcelon wrote on Facebook.

"I'm proud to have been part of this team. Walang hanggang pasasalamat, utang na loob, at pagmamahal. Yakap na mahigpit sa mga kasama, kaibigan, at mentors ko sa newsroom (Eternal gratitude, debt of gratitude, and love. Tightest hugs to my colleagues, friends, and mentors in the newsroom)," he added.

Former CNN reporter Tristan Nodalo posted a series of photos on his social media X/(formerly twitter).

"Always proud to be part of the team behind 'The Source' hosted by Pinky Webb," he said.

"Forever grateful for the opportunities. It's a privilege to tell the story of the Filipino," former CNN Philippines correspondent Anjo Cagamat Alimario also said.

Meanwhile, sports anchor Andrei Felix thanked the network which has been his "home" for the past eight years.

"And there goes the final buzzer!!!" Felix wrote on X.

"Being the Anchor of @sportsdeskph on @cnnphilippines the past 8 years has been the best experience of my life. I am and will always be grateful. To all those who went on the show, supported and tuned in, THANK YOU!!" he added.

CNN Philippines announced on Monday that it will stop operations on 31 January, citing "significant financial losses."

The broadcaster started operating in the country in 2015 as a franchise of CNN, delivering mainly English-language news on free-to-air, cable, and pay television.

Nearly 300 employees are affected by the closure of CNN Philippines.