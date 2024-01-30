DA Central Luzon intensifies fight vs armyworms

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture in Central Luzon has conducted training on installation of pheromone lures in its campaign to curb the spread of armyworms in farms.

The training — conducted by the DA’s High Value Crops Development Program and Regional Crop Protection Center — were held in various areas in Central Luzon with the latest at the Barangay San Roque Bitas in Arayat town, Pampanga.

Members of the Maunlad Bitas Mikakapatad Farmers Association took part in the activity, while the HVCDP provided the farmers of the aforementioned barangay with pheromone lures.

In the town of Magalang, the HVCDP and the Regional Crop Protection Center, also conducted a technical briefing on how to avoid and control onion armyworms in Sitio Cabayung Sarul, Barangay San Ildefonso of this town.

The training is in coordination with the Provincial Agricultural Office and the local government of Magalang.

Meantime, farmers of Barangay San Ildefonso were also given pheromone lures to catch and kill armyworms, even as the Municipal Agriculture Office confirmed that there were no armyworm outbreaks in the town of Magalang.

The DA Central Luzon also conducted the training in the town of Bacolor where the farmers were also given pheromone lures.

In other developments, the DA Central Luzon conducted the pilot launching of the Intervention Monitoring Card for Fertilizer Assistance on 30 January in Barangay Bibiclat in the town of Aliaga, Nueva Ecija.