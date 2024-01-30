Bato dela Rosa: P.I. for ‘Pansariling Interes’

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa called on individuals who were purportedly offered bribes in return for their signatures in support of the People's Initiative to revise the 1987 Constitution.

“Sa ating mga kababayan. Nananawagan po kami sa inyo, maaari niyo pong bawiin ang inyong pirma na sapalitang kinuha sa inyo [para sa] politicians’ initiative. Huwag po nating hayaang magtagumpay ang mga mapanlinlang at massamang loob na gustong nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” he said during the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation's public hearing on the People's Initiative drive on Tuesday.

Dela Rosa pressed the need to file charges against those politicians behind the “decisive and fraud” people’s initiative campaign.

“This is the part that is the most painful, most unacceptable for me. For self-seeking individuals to capitalize on poverty using it to their advantage, advancing their ambition. We simply cannot let it slide,” he added.