Bataan solar-powered water system completed

Pilar, Bataan — The Department of Public Works and Highways announced on Tuesday that it has completed the solar-powered water system in Bataan funded through the 2023 General Appropriations Act in November 2023.

According to the DPWH Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office, the Solar-Powered Water System project in Barangay Panilao Pilar town has a total funding of P9.5 million.

District Engineer Ulysses Llado said that the DPWH underscores its commitment to an environmentally responsible future, enhancing water supply accessibility to people’s homes through the implementation of the solar-powered water infrastructure and harnessing renewable energy.

“Ensuring an accessible and stable water supply for the local government units through the utilization of a solar-powered water system underscores our proactive approach in delivering essential services to the people,” Llado said.

He added that the use of solar power promotes renewable energy adoption, aiming to reduce costs and protect the environment, while this project serves as a beacon of hope for other municipalities grappling with similar challenges.

Llado also highlighted the DPWH’s dedication to fostering sustainable development in various forms of public infrastructure for the benefit of communities.