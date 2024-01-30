Basilan infra projects in full swing

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan Province — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — through its Ministry of Public Works-Basilan District Office — is on target for the implementation of various components of infrastructure projects funded under the 2023 budget.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Tuesday said that the BARMM, through the MPW regional office, earmarked at least P1.298 billion last year for regular infrastructure projects in the province.

“We are working on all the infrastructure projects funded by BARMM now since the province is in dire need of an infrastructure support program to improve the economy of each town in the province,” Hasanin said.

He added that various types of infrastructure development projects are now flourishing in the entire province as part of the economic upliftment development program of BARMM for the province through the MPW Basilan District Office.