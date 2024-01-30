Agusan Norte clash leaves 2 insurgents dead

BUTUAN CITY — The Philippine Army reported that state troops killed two individuals believed to be members of the New People’s Army while another was captured in an encounter with government troopers in Agusan del Norte’s town of Buenavista last Monday.

402nd Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio narrated that the clash erupted between the troopers of the 23rd Infantry Battalion and the rebels following a report from residents in Sitio Kipundaw, Barangay Sangay of the town.

He added that government troops seized two high-powered firearms, an M16 rifle and an M4 rifle, during the encounter.

Initial reports said that one of the killed insurgents was identified as Fuerlan Sugalong, a member of the NPA Sub-Regional Sentro De Grabidad Sagay under the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

The other NPA rebel killed as identified only as “Kasikas” who was believed to be a political instructor.

Meantime, the captured NPA rebel, identified as Romeo Maestrado Micabalo, is also a member of SRSDG Sagay.

“The government troopers sustained their momentum following the two armed encounters that occurred in its area of operation in Agusan del Norte and Butuan City earlier this month,” Orio said.

To recall, an encounter took place between government troopers and the rebels at Barangay Simbalan in Buenavista town on 16 January 2024 which resulted in the death of two NPA rebels and the surrender of two others.

On 24 January, a clash also transpired in Barangay Bitan-agan here where two female NPA guerillas were captured.