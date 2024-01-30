AFP hunts 6 more terrorists involved in MSU-Marawi blast

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is currently hunting six more personalities—three of which are terrorist leaders—who are responsible for the bombing of Mindanao State University gymnasium last month, a military official said Tuesday.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the remaining personalities were included in a total of 15 individuals involved in the dreaded bombing in Marawi on 23 December.

The military, she added, is particularly hunting three of the terrorist leaders.

“We are still looking for three more of their leaders…They are 15 in total so we are conducting pursuit operations against these remaining six,” Padilla said.

On Saturday, the AFP reported the neutralization of nine members of the Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist organization, tagged as responsible for the Marawi city blast.