632 PDLs released for January

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. announced the release of 632 persons deprived of liberty for the month of January during a simple culminating activity held at the Social Hall of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Of the said number, 86 were acquitted, 26 due to the expiration of maximum sentence, 477 due to the expiration of maximum sentence with Good Conduct Time Allowance, 19 were granted probation, and 24 paroled.

This brings to 11,347 the number of PDLs since Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla assumed office as DOJ Secretary.

Catapang said “we hope to release more qualified PDLs once the Supreme Court resolved the issue on GCTA with regards to heinous crime offenders.”

“Kung maresolba yung issue na yan na they are qualified, meron 5,000 to 10,000 na pwedeng makinabang na mapalaya,“ Catapang said.

He added that he will hold a novena for spiritual guidance that the decision of the SC will go in their favor.

Also present during the activity were Justice Undersecretary Deo L. Marco representing Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla; Atty. Persida Rueda-Acosta, chief, Public Attorney’s Office; Atty. Sergio Calizo Jr., chair of Boards of Pardons and Parole represented by Atty. Dickson Ayon-Ayon; DOJ Assistant Secretary Francis Tejano; and Assistant Secreatry Atty. Mico Clavano; and Assistant Regional Director, Atty. Jude Thomas Trayvilla of the Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region representing Regional Director Atty. Sarah Buena Mirasol.

Meanwhile, 500 persons deprived of liberties have been transferred from the New Bilibid Prison to Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) over the weekend as part of the BuCor’s program to decongest the NBP.

This brings to 2,902 the total number of PDLs transferred to various operating prison and penal farm of Bucor outside of Metro Manila since June last year.

Of the said numbers, 1,147 were transferred to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan , 950 to DPPF, 607 to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, 150 to Correctional Institution for Women also in Palawan, and 48 to Leyte Regional Prison.