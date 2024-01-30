207 senior police officials pass written exam — NAPOLCOM

The National Police Commission on Tuesday announced that a total of 207 senior police officials passed the Police Executive Service Eligibility Written Examination conducted on 9 December 2023 in Quezon City, Cebu City, and Davao City.

The 207 passers of the PESE Written Examination, according to NAPOLCOM, are qualified to take the second and final phase of the PESE process, which is the validation interview. The PESE Validation Interview is based on the approved procedural guidelines set by the NAPOLCOM. Police interviewees shall undergo a thorough assessment by panelists composed of a NAPOLCOM official, a Philippine National Police (PNP) senior official, and a representative from the civil society/academe/national government agency.

The PESE examination has two phases, the Written Examination and the Validation Interview. Both phases contain analytical questions on police leadership and police values in order to test the competence, skills and mettle of the future leaders of the PNP.

As provided under NAPOLCOM Resolution No. 2020-0892, only those who obtain an outstanding rating during the Validation Interview shall be conferred with the PESE Certificate in a formal conferment ceremony.

The PESE is an eligibility requirement for the third level ranks of Police Colonel, Police Brigadier General, Police Major General, Police Lieutenant General, and Police General pursuant to NAPOLCOM Resolution No. 2006-082.

The complete list of PESE Written Examination passers can be viewed at the NAPOLCOM website at www.napolcom.gov.ph.