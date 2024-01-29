Zambales farmers get P17.5-M farm equipment

To further develop farming processes through modern technologies, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization distributed farm machinery valued at P17.5 million to Zambales farmers.

Distribution to 18 farming associations in the province of Iba is under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, or RCEF, program from attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture which aims to aid farmers in making farming more efficient and productive.

“Our only request is that you take care of these machines so that you can use them for a long time, we at the Department of Agriculture will also continue to support you as much as we can so that we can achieve our desired food sufficiency in the country,” Regional Technical Director for Operations Dr. Eduardo Lapuz Jr. said.

Machinery distribution gains

Moreover, the farmers-beneficiaries requested the government for the RCEF program’s continuation as this is the last year of the machinery distribution, stressing that it will be a huge step in expanding the mechanization for the state’s farming through new and up-to-date technologies.

Among those who graced the ceremony were PhilMech director III Joel Dator and APCO Zambales Jan Exequiel Soriano.