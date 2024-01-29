Widodo urges PBBM to acquire anti-sub aircraft from Indonesia amid border issues in WPS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to back the Philippines’ intended acquisition of an anti-submarine aircraft from Indonesia for the Philippine Navy.

During their bilateral meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday, Widodo advocated for better border security collaboration and delineating borders for the continental shelf.

“I seek your excellency’s support related to the purchase of the submarine warfare aircraft for the Philippine Navy from Indonesia,” Widodo told Marcos.

However, Widodo did not disclose the model and cost of the military hardware Indonesia intended to sell to the Philippines.

As maritime tensions between China and the Philippines continue to flare, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced in 2023 that it would station an anti-submarine helicopter in the West Philippine Sea.

Two anti-submarine helicopters, one an AW159 Wildcat helicopter that can identify and take out any submarine breaking into Philippine waters unlawfully, have been acquired by the AFP from the United Kingdom.

According to AFP officials, the Philippines intends to purchase four additional anti-submarine helicopters in the upcoming years.

Widodo also pushed for increased chances for state-owned and private businesses in his nation to support development projects in the Philippines in September 2022.

Widodo added that he and Marcos agreed “to expedite revision of joint border patrol and crossing agreements, also to strengthen the defense cooperation including on military hardware.”

Phl, Indonesia should unite to tackle regional issues

Marcos, for his part, said the Philippines and Indonesia must remain united to tackle the current regional challenges as both the Philippine and Indonesian presidents gave an overview of their security accord.

“As immediate neighbors and fellow archipelagic states,” Marcos said, “the Philippines and Indonesia agreed to continue our cooperation on political and security matters.”

“As neighbors, we must remain united in addressing the many challenges that our region now faces,” Marcos said.

Marcos also commended Widodo’s “visionary leadership” and “strong commitment” to promoting and enhancing the long-standing and close ties between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Widodo said the neighbors will also cooperate in strengthening their borders.

“In the field of politics and security, we have agreed to strengthen border cooperation,” he said, adding that he had conveyed the importance of accelerating the revisions of their border patrol agreement and strengthening defense cooperation.

Both Indonesia and the Philippines – together with Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand – are founder members of ASEAN. With ten members as of right now, the bloc’s unity has been tested by the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, one of its members, as well as the problems surrounding the South China Sea.

Both Widodo and Marcos acknowledged the significance of bolstering the unity of the Southeast Asian nations. He emphasized that the phrase “is not merely jargon, and for (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to continue to uphold the principles of international law, and become a positive force for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Widodo is on his official visit to Manila, where the Indonesian President visited the factory of carrageenan supplier W Hydrocolloids Inc. and instant coffee manufacturer Kopiko Philippines Corp.

His next stops are expected to be Vietnam and Brunei.